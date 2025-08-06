Building Stronger Security by Thinking Like an Attacker

London (ots) - - Cyber threats in the UK are escalating. Attackers are faster,

more automated, and increasingly AI-driven, outpacing traditional defences like

firewalls and vulnerability scans.



- Many organisations still rely only on passive, defensive security leaving them

uncertain whether their systems would withstand a real attack.





- Proactive, autonomous penetration testing is a key cornerstone of a modernCyber Security strategy, as part of a Continuous Threat Exposure Management(CTEM) approach.- Cybersecurity expert Keith Poyser urges regular, attacker-style testing touncover weaknesses early, fix before exploited, build customer trust, andprepare for stricter regulations.Cybersecurity has never been more critical in the UK, as organisations face arapidly evolving threat landscape impacted by geo political tensions in theregion, cyber focused organised crime and hybrid conflict. Today's attackers arebecoming faster, more automated, and increasingly powered by artificialintelligence, making traditional defensive strategies less effective on theirown. At the same time, regulatory pressure is intensifying, with businessesexpected to demonstrate measurable risk management. Recent high-profile cyberincidents at multiple flagship retailers have provided a stark reminder thatconventional approaches are no longer enough.While most organisations claim to prioritise security, few put their defences tothe test. Too many rely on conventional, passive measures such as checklists,audits, and the assumption that layered systems will hold when challenged. Thisapproach is like installing an elaborate alarm system in a home without everchecking if it will actually trigger during a break-in. What organisations trulyneed is offensive security(https://horizon3.ai/intelligence/blogs/what-is-offensive-security/) :continuous testing that probes every possible entry point to uncover weaknessesbefore attackers do. Keith Poyser, Vice President for EMEA at cybersecuritycompany Horizon3.ai (http://horizon3.ai) , recommends running such a "break-in"at least once a month through regular autonomous penetration testing, toidentify any exploitable weaknesses, with prioritised remediation, rather thanbe left waiting to be exploited. Rather than relying on manual, humanpenetration testing, which may look at around 5% of a company's attack surfaceand can take weeks, Horizon3.ai operates an offensive security platform calledNodeZero. It delivers 100% coverage, operates 18 times faster than humans, andenables organisations to conduct production-safe cyberattacks on their own ITinfrastructure ('penetration tests') to show how to fix, and test the fix, on a