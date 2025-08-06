DAX, Liveperson & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Bodo Marks - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Liveperson
|+36,29 %
|Internet
|🥈
|Myriad Genetics
|+31,14 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|L-KONZEPT Holding
|+29,11 %
|Immobilien
|🟥
|Qt Group
|-22,56 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Evolus
|-30,32 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Lantheus Holdings
|-33,44 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Zalando
|Einzelhandel
|Super Micro Computer
|Hardware
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|270
|-
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|138
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Tesla
|54
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|TeamViewer
|50
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|43
|Rohstoffe
|Schaeffler
|38
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Liveperson
Wochenperformance: +57,41 %
Platz 1
Myriad Genetics
Wochenperformance: +16,11 %
Platz 2
L-KONZEPT Holding
Wochenperformance: +13,33 %
Platz 3
Qt Group
Wochenperformance: -24,14 %
Platz 4
Evolus
Wochenperformance: -24,53 %
Platz 5
Lantheus Holdings
Wochenperformance: -21,67 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +42,46 %
Platz 7
Atos
Wochenperformance: +23,16 %
Platz 8
Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
Wochenperformance:
Platz 9
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: -3,05 %
Platz 10
Zalando
Wochenperformance: -7,30 %
Platz 11
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -20,83 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,14 %
Platz 13
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -4,25 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +19,80 %
Platz 17
Schaeffler
Wochenperformance: -9,60 %
Platz 18
