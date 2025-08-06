    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsZalando AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Zalando
    DAX, Liveperson & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Bodo Marks - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Liveperson +36,29 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Myriad Genetics +31,14 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 L-KONZEPT Holding +29,11 % Immobilien Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Qt Group -22,56 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Evolus -30,32 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Lantheus Holdings -33,44 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Antimony Resources Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 Atos Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Figma Incorporation Registered (A) Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Zalando Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
      Super Micro Computer Hardware Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 270 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Novo Nordisk 138 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 54 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 50 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 43 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Schaeffler 38 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, Liveperson & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.