PharmaSGP Holding SE to Delist from Frankfurt by Aug 11, 2025!
PharmaSGP Holding SE is set to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by August 11, 2025, marking a pivotal shift as it eyes broader horizons and strategic growth.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE shares will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective upon the expiry of August 11, 2025.
- The delisting is part of a delisting offer by FUTRUE GmbH, with the offer period expiring on August 11, 2025.
- PharmaSGP plans to apply for the termination of trading on other stock exchanges where its shares are traded, aiming for the same or shortly after the Frankfurt delisting date.
- PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a portfolio of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, focusing on natural active ingredients.
- The company is the market leader in Germany for systemic chemical-free pain remedies, with core brands like RubaXX and Restaxil.
- In 2024, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €118.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%, and plans to expand its product offerings and European presence.
