Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights
Edison Investment Research's report on HgT reveals a tale of resilience and strategic growth, with notable NAV recovery and competitive realisation proceeds.
- Edison Investment Research issued a report on HgT (HGT) on August 6, 2025.
- HgT experienced a -0.3% NAV total return in H125, impacted by public market volatility that reduced private portfolio valuations by 4 percentage points.
- The report indicates a NAV rebound in Q225 following a -2.0% total return in Q125.
- Last 12-month revenue and EBITDA growth for HgT's portfolio was robust at 19%, positively affecting portfolio value by 7 percentage points.
- Gross realisation proceeds reached £165 million, representing 7% of opening NAV, which is favorable compared to peers.
- Investments, including reinvestments, totaled £306 million, or 12% of opening NAV.
ISIN:GB00BJ0LT190WKN:A2PKX2
