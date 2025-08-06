    StartseitevorwärtsFondsvorwärtsHGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 FondsvorwärtsNachrichten zu HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025
    Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights

    Edison Investment Research's report on HgT reveals a tale of resilience and strategic growth, with notable NAV recovery and competitive realisation proceeds.

    • Edison Investment Research issued a report on HgT (HGT) on August 6, 2025.
    • HgT experienced a -0.3% NAV total return in H125, impacted by public market volatility that reduced private portfolio valuations by 4 percentage points.
    • The report indicates a NAV rebound in Q225 following a -2.0% total return in Q125.
    • Last 12-month revenue and EBITDA growth for HgT's portfolio was robust at 19%, positively affecting portfolio value by 7 percentage points.
    • Gross realisation proceeds reached £165 million, representing 7% of opening NAV, which is favorable compared to peers.
    • Investments, including reinvestments, totaled £306 million, or 12% of opening NAV.

    The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 5,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025

    +1,74 %
    -2,54 %
    -0,86 %
    -5,74 %
    -5,74 %
    +31,28 %
    +108,71 %
    +147,36 %
    ISIN:GB00BJ0LT190WKN:A2PKX2





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
