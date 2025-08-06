Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights

Edison Investment Research issued a report on HgT (HGT) on August 6, 2025.

HgT experienced a -0.3% NAV total return in H125, impacted by public market volatility that reduced private portfolio valuations by 4 percentage points.

The report indicates a NAV rebound in Q225 following a -2.0% total return in Q125.

Last 12-month revenue and EBITDA growth for HgT's portfolio was robust at 19%, positively affecting portfolio value by 7 percentage points.

Gross realisation proceeds reached £165 million, representing 7% of opening NAV, which is favorable compared to peers.

Investments, including reinvestments, totaled £306 million, or 12% of opening NAV.

The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 5,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





