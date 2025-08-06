freenet Surges: Cash Flow Exceeds, Customer Base & Revenues Thrive

freenet AG exceeded expectations for free cash flow and confirmed guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for the full year.

Revenues increased by 0.9% to EUR 1,213.1 million, with postpaid service revenues rising by 0.6%.

The customer base grew by 161 thousand to 10.311 million subscribers, with significant growth in the TV and Media segment.

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 257.4 million, slightly above the prior-year level, with a significant increase of 13.8% in the TV and Media segment.

Free cash flow increased by 5.2% to EUR 159.0 million, maintaining a high cash conversion rate of over 60% of EBITDA.

The Executive Board will be reduced to two members, with an early contract extension for CFO Ingo Arnold until the end of 2029.

The next important date, Conference call on the results of the first half of 2025, at freenet is on 07.08.2025.

The price of freenet at the time of the news was 28,89EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.027,23PKT (+0,50 %).





