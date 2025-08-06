freenet Surges: Cash Flow Exceeds, Customer Base & Revenues Thrive
Freenet AG has outshone its financial forecasts, showcasing robust growth and strategic foresight. The company surpassed expectations in free cash flow and maintained its guidance for adjusted EBITDA. With a 0.9% revenue boost and a subscriber base expansion by 161,000, freenet AG is on a promising trajectory. The TV and Media segment saw a remarkable 13.8% rise, underscoring its strategic importance. Strategic leadership adjustments, including a contract extension for CFO Ingo Arnold, signal a strong future direction.
- freenet AG exceeded expectations for free cash flow and confirmed guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for the full year.
- Revenues increased by 0.9% to EUR 1,213.1 million, with postpaid service revenues rising by 0.6%.
- The customer base grew by 161 thousand to 10.311 million subscribers, with significant growth in the TV and Media segment.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 257.4 million, slightly above the prior-year level, with a significant increase of 13.8% in the TV and Media segment.
- Free cash flow increased by 5.2% to EUR 159.0 million, maintaining a high cash conversion rate of over 60% of EBITDA.
- The Executive Board will be reduced to two members, with an early contract extension for CFO Ingo Arnold until the end of 2029.
