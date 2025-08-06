Verbio SE Faces Unexpected EBITDA Shortfall for 2024/2025

Verbio SE's preliminary EBITDA for the 2024/2025 financial year is approximately EUR 14 million, which is below the forecasted mid double-digit million range.

Before special items, the preliminary EBITDA is around EUR 31 million, with special items including impairment allowances on inventories due to unchanged GHG quota prices.

A non-cash impairment of approximately EUR 66 million was recognized on non-current assets, primarily affecting the straw biomethane plant in Iowa, USA, due to reduced earnings potential and higher investment costs.

Verbio's biomethane from stillage is not affected by unfavorable market conditions and benefits from higher economic efficiency and access to different market segments.

Net financial debt as of June 30, 2025, was around EUR 164 million, with a preliminary equity ratio close to 60%, indicating a stable balance sheet.

Verbio SE is committed to converting biomass into renewable energy and products, employing over 1,400 people globally, and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

The next important date, Annual Press Conference FY 2024/2025, at Verbio is on 25.09.2025.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 11,025EUR and was down -5,77 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,860EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,50 % since publication.





