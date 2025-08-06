Basler AG Boosts 2025 Forecast Amid Positive Growth in Tough Market

Basler AG reported a 20% increase in sales to Euro 111.7 million and a 22% increase in incoming orders to Euro 113.3 million for the first six months of 2025.

The company's EBITDA more than doubled to Euro 16.9 million, and the pre-tax result improved significantly to Euro 7.9 million from a loss of Euro -2.3 million the previous year.

Basler AG outperformed the industry in terms of order income and sales, with the German Engineering Federation reporting only a 9% increase in sales for the industry.

The company improved its free cash flow to Euro 3.2 million from Euro -2.1 million the previous year, despite a challenging market environment.

Basler AG raised its forecast for 2025, expecting consolidated sales between Euro 202 million and Euro 215 million, with a pre-tax margin of 2% to 6%.

The company anticipates a weak market environment in the coming months due to geopolitical uncertainties and currency depreciation, but remains optimistic due to high order income.

