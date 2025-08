Apple erhöht US-Investitionen um 100 Milliarden Dollar

Apple (AAPL) reported its third quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, beating on the top and bottom lines on better than anticipated iPhone sales.





“Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac, and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.





Shares of Apple rose following the report.





For the third quarter, Apple saw earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 on revenue of $94 billion. Wall Street was anticipating EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $89.22 billion, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. The company saw EPS of $1.40 and revenue of $85.7 billion in the same quarter last year.





Apple's China sales hit $15.3 billion. Wall Street was expected $15.1 billion.





Apple's iPhone revenue topped out at $44 billion versus expectations of $39.8 billion. Services revenue came in at $27.4 billion. Wall Street was looking for $26.8 billion.





Mac revenue topped out at $8 billion, but iPad and Wearales revenue fell year-over-year to $6.5 billion and $7.4 billion, respectively.









https://finance.yahoo.com/news/apple-beats-q3-expectations-o…