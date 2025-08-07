73 0 Kommentare Galenica's Growth Surges, Boosts EBIT Outlook

Galenica Group is making waves in 2025 with a remarkable 5% sales surge, reaching CHF 1,995.4 million. The 'Products & Care' and 'Logistics & IT' segments are the driving forces, boasting growth rates of 4.6% and 5.5% respectively. With an adjusted EBIT leap of 10.9% to CHF 109.9 million, bolstered by a CHF 5.4 million one-time boost, Galenica is on a promising trajectory. The company has confidently revised its EBIT growth forecast to 7%-9%, signaling robust financial health. Sales growth predictions remain steady at 3%-5%, with dividends expected to hold firm, reflecting Galenica's commitment to shareholder value. Demand for prescription drugs, notably GLP-1-based weight loss solutions and flu season medications, is fueling this upward trend. The strategic acquisition of Labor Team, a diagnostics service provider, is on the horizon, though its impact on 2025 remains pending.

