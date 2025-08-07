Galenica's Growth Surges, Boosts EBIT Outlook
Galenica Group is making waves in 2025 with a remarkable 5% sales surge, reaching CHF 1,995.4 million. The 'Products & Care' and 'Logistics & IT' segments are the driving forces, boasting growth rates of 4.6% and 5.5% respectively. With an adjusted EBIT leap of 10.9% to CHF 109.9 million, bolstered by a CHF 5.4 million one-time boost, Galenica is on a promising trajectory. The company has confidently revised its EBIT growth forecast to 7%-9%, signaling robust financial health. Sales growth predictions remain steady at 3%-5%, with dividends expected to hold firm, reflecting Galenica's commitment to shareholder value. Demand for prescription drugs, notably GLP-1-based weight loss solutions and flu season medications, is fueling this upward trend. The strategic acquisition of Labor Team, a diagnostics service provider, is on the horizon, though its impact on 2025 remains pending.
- Galenica Group sales grew by 5.0% to CHF 1,995.4 million in the first half of 2025, with strong contributions from both the "Products & Care" segment (+4.6%) and the "Logistics & IT" segment (+5.5%).
- Adjusted EBIT increased by 10.9% to CHF 109.9 million, supported by positive one-time effects of CHF 5.4 million, while reported EBIT increased by 6.2% to CHF 108.8 million.
- Galenica raised its EBIT guidance for 2025, now expecting growth between 7% and 9%, up from the previous expectation of 4% to 6%.
- The guidance for 2025 sales growth remains unchanged at 3% to 5%, and the dividend is expected to remain at least at the previous year’s level.
- Strong sales growth was driven by demand for prescription drugs, including GLP-1-based weight loss products, and drugs associated with the heavy flu season.
- Galenica announced the acquisition of diagnostics service provider Labor Team, but the transaction's closing date is undetermined, so it is not included in the 2025 guidance.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Galenica is on 07.08.2025.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.