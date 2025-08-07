Allianz Shines: On Track for Year-End Goals!

Allianz reported a total business volume increase of 8.0% in Q2 2025, reaching 44.5 billion euros, and a 10.1% growth in the first half of 2025, totaling 98.5 billion euros.

The operating profit for Q2 2025 rose by 12.2% to a record 4.4 billion euros, while the half-year operating profit increased by 9.3% to 8.6 billion euros, marking the highest half-yearly profit ever.

Shareholders’ core net income advanced by 17.3% in Q2 2025 to 3.0 billion euros and by 9.5% in the first half to 5.5 billion euros.

The annualized core return on equity (RoE) was strong at 18.5% for the first half of 2025, with a solvency II capitalization ratio remaining robust at 209%.

Allianz is on track to meet its full-year operating profit outlook of 16.0 billion euros, with a share buy-back program of up to 2 billion euros already underway.

The Property-Casualty segment showed significant growth, with an operating profit increase of 19.9% in Q2 2025, contributing to overall strong performance across all business segments.

The next important date, Results Q2 2025, at Allianz is on 07.08.2025.

