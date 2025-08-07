SAF-HOLLAND Thrives in H1 2025 Amid Sales Dip

SAF-HOLLAND achieved solid results in the first half of 2025 despite an 11.9% decline in sales to EUR 891.6 million, mainly due to weak original equipment business.

The adjusted EBIT margin was 9.3%, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 83.0 million, impacted by additional purchasing costs related to the US administration's tariff policy.

The result for the period was EUR 24.0 million, influenced by unrealized foreign currency effects, with a Group tax rate of 36.8%.

Free operating cash flow was EUR 9.1 million, affected by a higher cash outflow from changes in net working capital and investments totaling EUR 22.2 million.

The outlook for fiscal year 2025 was adjusted, with expected Group sales of around EUR 1,800 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 9.3%.

SAF-HOLLAND plans to adjust the distribution-relevant result for the period for dividend calculation to account for unrealized exchange rate changes, maintaining a payout ratio of 40% to 50%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 07.08.2025.

