Westwing's Q2 2025: Strong EBITDA Growth, FY Guidance Confirmed
Westwing's Q2 2025 results reveal strategic growth and resilience, with a 61% EBITDA rise and expansion into new markets, setting the stage for ambitious 2026 growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- In Q2 2025, Westwing's adjusted EBITDA increased by 61% year-over-year to EUR 6 million, with a margin increase of 2.6 percentage points.
- Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) declined by 3.6% year-over-year due to a more premium and smaller product assortment.
- The Westwing Collection grew by 19% year-over-year, reaching an all-time high GMV share of 65%.
- Free cash flow was negative at EUR -5 million in Q2, with a net cash position of EUR 50 million at the end of June 2025.
- Westwing expanded its geographic footprint by launching its website in eight new countries and opening three standalone stores and one store-in-store.
- Westwing confirms its financial guidance for FY 2025 and aims for high single- to double-digit growth in 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report 2025, at Westwing is on 07.08.2025.
ISIN:DE000A2N4H07WKN:A2N4H0
