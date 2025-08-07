Brockhaus Technologies: 2024 Revenue Soars 9.5%, EBITDA Up 4.5% Brockhaus Technologies AG's 2024 financials reveal robust growth, with revenues soaring by 9.5% to €204 million. Bikeleasing thrived with an 18% revenue boost, while IHSE faced hurdles, seeing a 21.5% revenue dip. Looking ahead, Brockhaus …



