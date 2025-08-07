Brockhaus Technologies: 2024 Revenue Soars 9.5%, EBITDA Up 4.5%
Brockhaus Technologies AG's 2024 financials reveal robust growth, with revenues soaring by 9.5% to €204 million. Bikeleasing thrived with an 18% revenue boost, while IHSE faced hurdles, seeing a 21.5% revenue dip. Looking ahead, Brockhaus anticipates further revenue growth and is expanding Bikeleasing into a multi-benefit platform.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Brockhaus Technologies AG published its audited financial statements for 2024, showing a revenue increase of +9.5% to €204 million and an adjusted EBITDA increase of +4.5% to €65 million.
- The annual financial statements for 2024 were audited with an unqualified opinion by KPMG.
- Bikeleasing continued its growth trajectory, with revenue increasing by +18.0% and adjusted EBITDA by +15.5% year-over-year, while IHSE faced a challenging year with revenue declining by -21.5% and adjusted EBITDA by -73.9% year-over-year.
- The Group's net debt decreased from 0.87x to 0.70x of adjusted EBITDA in 2024, and free cash flow before taxes reached €43 million.
- For fiscal year 2025, Brockhaus Technologies expects revenue growth to between €225 million and €235 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected at €50 million to €55 million.
- Bikeleasing is transforming into a multi-benefit platform, with strategic growth initiatives including the rollout of Probonio.de and the development of Bike2Future.de, despite challenges in the bicycle market.
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 13,375EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,19 %
+2,69 %
-5,64 %
-18,07 %
-55,12 %
-34,91 %
-57,51 %
-60,66 %
ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
