Carl Zeiss Meditec's Revenue & Earnings Surge in 2024/25's First 9 Months

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG reported a revenue increase to €1,600.1m in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024/25, marking a growth of +7.6% compared to the previous year.

The company's order intake rose significantly by +23.3%, and EBITA increased to €175.4m, although the EBITA margin slightly decreased to 11.0%.

Revenue in the Ophthalmology strategic business unit grew by +9.5%, while the Microsurgery unit saw a +1.6% increase.

The EMEA region experienced a revenue increase of +11.7%, and the Americas region saw a +14.2% rise, while the APAC region recorded a slight increase of +1.8%.

The gross margin declined slightly to 52.7% due to negative product mix effects and other factors, with earnings per share at €1.02, down from €1.32 the previous year.

Carl Zeiss Meditec expects moderate revenue growth for the fiscal year 2024/25, with stable or slightly higher EBITA and EBITA margin, despite challenges like US trade tariffs and currency devaluation risks.

The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 47,93EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.038,61PKT (+0,54 %).





