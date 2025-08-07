Unveiling: SMA Group Reveals Final Figures for H1 2025
The first half of 2025 painted a mixed financial picture, with sales and EBITDA taking a hit, yet free cash flow and net cash showing promising growth.
- Sales for the first half of 2025 were €684.9 million, down from €759.3 million in H1 2024, due to weak demand in Home & Business Solutions.
- Operating EBITDA was €55.1 million, with a total EBITDA of €9.1 million including one-time effects, compared to €80.6 million in H1 2024.
- The order backlog as of June 30, 2025, was €1.2 billion, down from €1.4 billion on June 30, 2024.
- Large Scale & Project Solutions saw increased sales and earnings, while Home & Business Solutions faced declining sales and profitability.
- The outlook for 2025 sales and EBITDA is in the lower third of the forecast range, with expected sales of €1,500 million to €1,550 million and EBITDA of €70 million to €80 million.
- Free cash flow improved significantly to €65.5 million, and net cash increased to €135.0 million as of June 30, 2025, with an equity ratio of 33.4%.
The next important date, Analysts Conference Call 1:30 PM (CEST), at SMA Solar Technology is on 07.08.2025.
