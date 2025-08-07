Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Adjusts Forecast After Mixed H1 Results
DBAG adjusts its 2025 forecast amidst mixed H1 results, strategic investments, and a challenging market, while maintaining a shareholder-friendly approach.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2025 due to mixed performance in the first half and challenging market conditions.
- Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal were 20 million euros for H1 2025, with expectations for the full year between 45 and 60 million euros.
- The net asset value (NAV) per share decreased slightly to 35.21 euros from 35.78 euros in H1 2024.
- DBAG's private debt investments performed strongly, with three new mid-market financings in H1 2025, and a sixth Long-Term Investment in a financing platform for mid-market companies.
- The company continues its shareholder-friendly distribution policy, with accumulated dividend distributions of 1.25 euros for the financial year 2023/2024 and a share buyback program of up to 20 million euros.
- The economic and geopolitical environment remains challenging, impacting DBAG's operations, but the company remains optimistic about achieving its 2025 outlook by expanding its portfolio and selecting strategic investments.
