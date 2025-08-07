Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Adjusts Forecast After Mixed H1 Results

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2025 due to mixed performance in the first half and challenging market conditions.

Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal were 20 million euros for H1 2025, with expectations for the full year between 45 and 60 million euros.

The net asset value (NAV) per share decreased slightly to 35.21 euros from 35.78 euros in H1 2024.

DBAG's private debt investments performed strongly, with three new mid-market financings in H1 2025, and a sixth Long-Term Investment in a financing platform for mid-market companies.

The company continues its shareholder-friendly distribution policy, with accumulated dividend distributions of 1.25 euros for the financial year 2023/2024 and a share buyback program of up to 20 million euros.

The economic and geopolitical environment remains challenging, impacting DBAG's operations, but the company remains optimistic about achieving its 2025 outlook by expanding its portfolio and selecting strategic investments.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025, Telephone Analyst Conference, at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 24,175EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.016,01PKT (-1,00 %).





