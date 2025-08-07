All for One Group: Strong SAP Market Position Amid Economic Challenges

All for One Group SE reported slight revenue growth in the 9-month period, increasing from EUR 378.8 million to EUR 380.4 million despite economic challenges.

EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) declined by 15% to EUR 17.5 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 4.6%.

The geopolitical environment has caused delays in project launches and a decrease in new contracts for ERP migrations.

Recurring revenues remained stable at 52% of total revenue, with cloud services showing a 5% increase to EUR 110.7 million.

The company confirmed its revised forecast for the 2024/25 financial year, expecting revenues between EUR 505 million and EUR 520 million.

All for One is focusing on internationalization and growth through a new operating model and strategic acquisitions to enhance its SAP service offerings.

The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at All for One Group is on 07.08.2025.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 49,15EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.





