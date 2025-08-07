All for One Group: Strong SAP Market Position Amid Economic Challenges
All for One Group SE navigates economic hurdles with slight revenue growth, a dip in EBIT, and a strategic focus on international expansion and digital transformation to bolster its SAP offerings.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- All for One Group SE reported slight revenue growth in the 9-month period, increasing from EUR 378.8 million to EUR 380.4 million despite economic challenges.
- EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) declined by 15% to EUR 17.5 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 4.6%.
- The geopolitical environment has caused delays in project launches and a decrease in new contracts for ERP migrations.
- Recurring revenues remained stable at 52% of total revenue, with cloud services showing a 5% increase to EUR 110.7 million.
- The company confirmed its revised forecast for the 2024/25 financial year, expecting revenues between EUR 505 million and EUR 520 million.
- All for One is focusing on internationalization and growth through a new operating model and strategic acquisitions to enhance its SAP service offerings.
The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at All for One Group is on 07.08.2025.
The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 49,15EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
+0,10 %
+0,20 %
+2,72 %
-13,62 %
+1,44 %
-1,60 %
+5,70 %
-6,26 %
+120,99 %
ISIN:DE0005110001WKN:511000
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte