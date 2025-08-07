Lenzing's Revenue & Earnings Surge in H1, but Tariffs Hinder Recovery.
Lenzing AG's robust financial performance in early 2025, despite global challenges, underscores its strategic focus on sustainability and operational efficiency, paving the way for continued growth and stability.
Foto: Lenzing Group
- Lenzing AG reported revenue growth to EUR 1.34 billion and EBITDA growth to EUR 268.6 million in the first half of 2025.
- Earnings after tax were positive at EUR 15.2 million, compared to a loss in the previous year.
- International tariff measures created uncertainty and slowed recovery momentum in the second quarter.
- Lenzing's performance program improved earnings, with cost savings of over EUR 130 million achieved in 2024 and further savings expected in 2025.
- Financing was secured until 2027 with a syndicated loan and a new hybrid bond, strengthening Lenzing's capital structure.
- The Lenzing Group continues to focus on sustainable fiber production and aims to improve EBITDA and free cash flow through its performance program.
