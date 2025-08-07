Lenzing's Revenue & Earnings Surge in H1, but Tariffs Hinder Recovery.

Lenzing AG reported revenue growth to EUR 1.34 billion and EBITDA growth to EUR 268.6 million in the first half of 2025.

Earnings after tax were positive at EUR 15.2 million, compared to a loss in the previous year.

International tariff measures created uncertainty and slowed recovery momentum in the second quarter.

Lenzing's performance program improved earnings, with cost savings of over EUR 130 million achieved in 2024 and further savings expected in 2025.

Financing was secured until 2027 with a syndicated loan and a new hybrid bond, strengthening Lenzing's capital structure.

The Lenzing Group continues to focus on sustainable fiber production and aims to improve EBITDA and free cash flow through its performance program.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lenzing is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,675EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,875EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,81 % since publication.





