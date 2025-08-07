GEA Group Boosts Orders & Profits in Q2 2025; Raises 2025 Outlook

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGEA Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu GEA Group
    GEA Group is on a roll, showcasing impressive growth and strategic foresight in Q2 2025. With a 1.5% increase in order intake and an 8.1% rise in EBITDA, the company is setting new benchmarks. The future looks promising as GEA raises its guidance, driven by robust service business growth and landmark projects.

    Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
    • GEA Group increased its order intake by 1.5% to EUR 1,309 million in Q2 2025, with organic growth of 5.0%.
    • The company's EBITDA before restructuring expenses rose by 8.1% to EUR 217 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing from 15.2% to 16.5%.
    • GEA raised its guidance for fiscal year 2025, expecting organic revenue growth of 2 to 4%, an EBITDA margin of 16.2 to 16.4%, and ROCE of 34 to 38%.
    • The service business, which is highly profitable, increased its share of overall revenues to 40.1% in Q2 2025.
    • GEA secured a major order from Baladna Food Industries to build the world's largest integrated dairy farm and milk powder factory in Algeria, valued between EUR 140 million and EUR 170 million.
    • GEA's CEO, Stefan Klebert, highlighted the company's strong performance and strategic clarity, emphasizing resilience in its markets and efficiency programs.

    The next important date, Semi-annual financial report as of June 30, 2025, at GEA Group is on 07.08.2025.

    The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 64,45EUR and was up +1,02 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.038,61PKT (+0,54 %).


