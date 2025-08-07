GEA Group Boosts Orders & Profits in Q2 2025; Raises 2025 Outlook

GEA Group increased its order intake by 1.5% to EUR 1,309 million in Q2 2025, with organic growth of 5.0%.

The company's EBITDA before restructuring expenses rose by 8.1% to EUR 217 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing from 15.2% to 16.5%.

GEA raised its guidance for fiscal year 2025, expecting organic revenue growth of 2 to 4%, an EBITDA margin of 16.2 to 16.4%, and ROCE of 34 to 38%.

The service business, which is highly profitable, increased its share of overall revenues to 40.1% in Q2 2025.

GEA secured a major order from Baladna Food Industries to build the world's largest integrated dairy farm and milk powder factory in Algeria, valued between EUR 140 million and EUR 170 million.

GEA's CEO, Stefan Klebert, highlighted the company's strong performance and strategic clarity, emphasizing resilience in its markets and efficiency programs.

