United Internet Thrives in H1 2025: A Stellar Performance!
United Internet AG's growth momentum is evident as it expands its customer base and financial metrics, reaffirming its strong market position in 2025.
Foto: United Internet AG
- United Internet AG increased its customer contracts by 290,000, reaching a total of 29.31 million contracts.
- Sales grew by 4.3% to EUR 3.232 billion in the first half of 2025.
- EBITDA rose by 2.0% to EUR 675.6 million, despite higher start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.
- Operating earnings per share (EPS) decreased from EUR 0.61 to EUR 0.59.
- United Internet AG confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting sales to reach approximately EUR 6.45 billion and EBITDA to approximately EUR 1.35 billion.
- United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist with over 29 million fee-based customer contracts and around 39 million ad-financed free accounts.
