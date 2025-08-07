United Internet Thrives in H1 2025: A Stellar Performance!

United Internet AG increased its customer contracts by 290,000, reaching a total of 29.31 million contracts.

Sales grew by 4.3% to EUR 3.232 billion in the first half of 2025.

EBITDA rose by 2.0% to EUR 675.6 million, despite higher start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

Operating earnings per share (EPS) decreased from EUR 0.61 to EUR 0.59.

United Internet AG confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting sales to reach approximately EUR 6.45 billion and EBITDA to approximately EUR 1.35 billion.

United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist with over 29 million fee-based customer contracts and around 39 million ad-financed free accounts.

The next important date, Analyst event, at United Internet is on 07.08.2025.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 25,27EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,28 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.038,61PKT (+0,54 %).





