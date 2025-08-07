SUESS MicroTec's Sales Surge in First Half of the Year!

SUSS MicroTec SE reported significant sales growth in the first half of 2025, with sales reaching €266.4 million.

The order intake for the second quarter was €78.7 million, with the order book at €325.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

The Advanced Backend Solutions segment saw strong demand, particularly for coating solutions, while the Photomask Solutions segment experienced weak demand from China.

Gross profit margin was affected by one-time charges, falling to 35.1% in the first half of the year, while the Photomask Solutions segment achieved a gross profit margin of 40.2%.

EBIT increased from €30.1 million to €41.9 million, with an EBIT margin of 15.7% for the first half of the year.

The company maintains its sales target of €470 to €510 million for 2025, with expected gross profit margins of 37-39% and EBIT margins of 13-15%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 07.08.2025.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 31,90EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,98EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.016,01PKT (-1,00 %).





