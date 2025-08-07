STS Group Hits Targets: Strong 2025 H1 Performance

STS Group AG's revenue declined by 6.6% to EUR 143.4 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 153.5 million in the same period of 2024.

The EBITDA margin remained stable at 7.7%, despite the decrease in revenue.

The US plant contributed positively to production output, although its capacity is not fully utilized yet.

The China segment experienced a slowdown in demand for high-end commercial vehicles, affecting revenue.

Group equity decreased to EUR 42.7 million as of 30 June 2025, with a slight increase in cash and cash equivalents to EUR 26.3 million.

Despite market uncertainties, STS Group AG remains optimistic about achieving its full-year targets for 2025.

