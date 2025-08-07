Deutz Surges in H1 2025: Revenue & Orders Soar Amid Market Hurdles

DEUTZ AG reported a 15% increase in revenue to over €1 billion and a 30.7% rise in new orders to €1,034.1 million in the first half of 2025.

The company's adjusted EBIT was €47.1 million with a margin of 4.7%, despite a decrease from €50.1 million in the first half of 2024.

DEUTZ's Future Fit cost-cutting program is expected to reduce costs by more than €25 million in 2025, aiming for €50 million annually by the end of 2026.

The acquisition of Blue Star Power Systems and integration of Daimler Truck engines from Rolls-Royce Power Systems are part of DEUTZ's strategy to strengthen its portfolio.

DEUTZ confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting revenue between €2.1 billion and €2.3 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% to 6.0%.

Cash flow from operating activities increased to €60.8 million, resulting in a free cash flow of €4.5 million in the first half of 2025.

