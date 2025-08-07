Scout24 Surges on Strong Q2 Results & FY2025 Upgrade; EUR/USD Impact

Scout24 reported strong Q2 2025 results with a 15.1% revenue increase and upgraded its FY2025 guidance.

The company achieved sustained double-digit revenue growth, with H1 2025 revenues up by 15.5% to EUR 318.2 million.

Operating leverage and integration of acquisitions drove margin expansion, with ordinary operating EBITDA rising by 17.3% in H1 2025.

Full-year 2025 guidance was upgraded, expecting revenue growth of 14-15% and an ooEBITDA margin expansion of up to 70 basis points.

Strong customer demand, particularly in subscription offerings, drove growth in both B2B and B2C segments.

Net income increased by 20.5% to EUR 89.0 million in H1 2025, with earnings per share up by 22.3% year on year.

