    Instone Real Estate: Boosted Retail Growth & 2025 Targets On Track

    Instone Group navigates 2025 with resilience, showcasing robust project quality and strategic foresight despite a slight dip in revenue.

    Instone Real Estate: Boosted Retail Growth & 2025 Targets On Track
    • Instone Group reported adjusted revenues of EUR 231.0 million in the first half of 2025, slightly below the previous year's level due to lower construction output and institutional sales.
    • The adjusted gross profit margin remained high at 25.3%, indicating strong project quality and cost leadership, though a slightly lower margin is expected in the second half of the year.
    • Sales to private investors showed significant growth, with single-unit sales increasing by 58% to approximately EUR 91 million, driven by new projects benefiting from tax incentives.
    • The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a loan-to-cost ratio of 12%, positioning it well for future growth and capitalizing on attractive market opportunities.
    • Instone Group's project portfolio has an expected sales value of EUR 6.8 billion, with 92% of projects under construction already sold, ensuring revenue visibility.
    • The management contracts of CEO Kruno Crepulja and COO Andreas Gräf have been extended, signaling continuity and confidence in achieving the company's growth strategy.

