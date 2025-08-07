Instone Real Estate: Boosted Retail Growth & 2025 Targets On Track

Instone Group reported adjusted revenues of EUR 231.0 million in the first half of 2025, slightly below the previous year's level due to lower construction output and institutional sales.

The adjusted gross profit margin remained high at 25.3%, indicating strong project quality and cost leadership, though a slightly lower margin is expected in the second half of the year.

Sales to private investors showed significant growth, with single-unit sales increasing by 58% to approximately EUR 91 million, driven by new projects benefiting from tax incentives.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a loan-to-cost ratio of 12%, positioning it well for future growth and capitalizing on attractive market opportunities.

Instone Group's project portfolio has an expected sales value of EUR 6.8 billion, with 92% of projects under construction already sold, ensuring revenue visibility.

The management contracts of CEO Kruno Crepulja and COO Andreas Gräf have been extended, signaling continuity and confidence in achieving the company's growth strategy.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025, at Instone Real Estate Group is on 07.08.2025.

