Bastei Luebbe Kicks Off 2025/2026 Financial Year on Track

Bastei Lübbe AG started the 2025/2026 financial year according to plan, with group revenues of EUR 23.0 million in the first quarter.

Group EBIT for the first quarter was EUR 1.2 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 5.2 percent.

The company expects growing momentum due to a high concentration of bestsellers in the coming quarters, confirming the full-year outlook.

Community-driven business models accounted for 31% of sales, down from 41% the previous year, while the digital share of revenues increased to 38%.

Personnel expenses rose to EUR 5.7 million due to regular salary adjustments and an increase in employees.

The Executive Board maintains its forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year, expecting revenues between EUR 120 to 125 million and EBIT of EUR 14.0 to 16.0 million.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Bastei Luebbe is on 07.08.2025.

