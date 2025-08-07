Bastei Luebbe Kicks Off 2025/2026 Financial Year on Track

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBastei Luebbe AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bastei Luebbe
    Bastei Lübbe AG starts the 2025/2026 fiscal year strong, with Q1 revenues of EUR 23 million and an optimistic outlook fueled by upcoming bestsellers.

    • Bastei Lübbe AG started the 2025/2026 financial year according to plan, with group revenues of EUR 23.0 million in the first quarter.
    • Group EBIT for the first quarter was EUR 1.2 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 5.2 percent.
    • The company expects growing momentum due to a high concentration of bestsellers in the coming quarters, confirming the full-year outlook.
    • Community-driven business models accounted for 31% of sales, down from 41% the previous year, while the digital share of revenues increased to 38%.
    • Personnel expenses rose to EUR 5.7 million due to regular salary adjustments and an increase in employees.
    • The Executive Board maintains its forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year, expecting revenues between EUR 120 to 125 million and EBIT of EUR 14.0 to 16.0 million.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Bastei Luebbe is on 07.08.2025.

    The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 10,475EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.


