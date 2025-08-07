SGL Carbon's 2025 Growth: Mid-Year Insights & Future Outlook

Weak demand from semiconductor customers negatively impacted SGL Carbon's sales and earnings in the first half of 2025.

The restructuring of the Carbon Fibers business unit is progressing successfully, showing initial signs of success.

SGL Carbon's sales for the first half of 2025 were €453.2 million, a decrease of 15.8% compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16.2% to €72.5 million, with the EBITDA margin remaining almost stable at 16.0%.

The Process Technology business unit showed stability with a slight increase in sales and improved adjusted EBITDA margin to 28.3%.

SGL Carbon adjusted its sales forecast for 2025, expecting a decline of 10% to 15% compared to the previous year, but confirmed its adjusted EBITDA expectations.

The next important date, "Half-year financial report, conference call", at SGL Carbon is on 07.08.2025.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 3,4175EUR and was down -3,19 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,4300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.016,01PKT (-1,00 %).





