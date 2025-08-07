    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSGL Carbon AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SGL Carbon
    SGL Carbon's 2025 Growth: Mid-Year Insights & Future Outlook

    In the face of dwindling semiconductor demand, SGL Carbon navigates a challenging landscape, balancing setbacks with promising strides in restructuring efforts.

    Foto: SGL Carbon
    • Weak demand from semiconductor customers negatively impacted SGL Carbon's sales and earnings in the first half of 2025.
    • The restructuring of the Carbon Fibers business unit is progressing successfully, showing initial signs of success.
    • SGL Carbon's sales for the first half of 2025 were €453.2 million, a decrease of 15.8% compared to the previous year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16.2% to €72.5 million, with the EBITDA margin remaining almost stable at 16.0%.
    • The Process Technology business unit showed stability with a slight increase in sales and improved adjusted EBITDA margin to 28.3%.
    • SGL Carbon adjusted its sales forecast for 2025, expecting a decline of 10% to 15% compared to the previous year, but confirmed its adjusted EBITDA expectations.

    The next important date, "Half-year financial report, conference call", at SGL Carbon is on 07.08.2025.

    The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 3,4175EUR and was down -3,19 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,4300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.016,01PKT (-1,00 %).


    SGL Carbon

    ISIN:DE0007235301WKN:723530





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



