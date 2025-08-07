R. Stahl Reveals 2025 Forecast Shift Amid Sales Struggles

R. STAHL's sales and profitability in the first half of 2025 declined compared to the previous year, with sales down 13.1% to €151.2 million.

The company's EBITDA pre exceptionals decreased significantly from €19.3 million in the previous year to €8.9 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 5.9%.

R. STAHL adjusted its 2025 forecast, now expecting Group sales between €320 million and €330 million, and EBITDA pre exceptionals between €25 million and €30 million.

Order intake in the first half of 2025 fell by 8.3% year-on-year to €165.8 million, with significant declines in the Central region (Africa, Europe excluding Germany).

The company initiated cost-cutting measures, particularly in personnel costs, to address the decline in demand and maintain profitability.

R. STAHL's free cash flow decreased to €-13.1 million, and the equity ratio fell to 25.0% as of 30 June 2025.

The next important date, Teleconference, at R. Stahl is on 07.08.2025.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 18,500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





