IONOS Group Shines in H1 2025, Forecasts Bright Future
In the first half of 2025, IONOS Group SE soared to new heights, marking impressive growth across its customer base and financial metrics.
- IONOS Group SE experienced a successful first half of 2025, with a customer base increase of 150,000, reaching 6.47 million customers.
- Revenue increased by 19.1% to €895.0 million compared to the first half of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 23.3% to €268.7 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 30.0%.
- Revenue in the Digital Solutions & Cloud segment increased by 7.0% to €656.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 36.1%.
- The AdTech segment saw a significant revenue increase of 72.7% to €239.0 million, driven by a successful product transition.
- The 2025 forecast for adjusted EBITDA is now expected to grow by approximately 17% to around €530 million.
