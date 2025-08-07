    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsIONOS Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu IONOS Group
    IONOS Group Shines in H1 2025, Forecasts Bright Future

    In the first half of 2025, IONOS Group SE soared to new heights, marking impressive growth across its customer base and financial metrics.

    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • IONOS Group SE experienced a successful first half of 2025, with a customer base increase of 150,000, reaching 6.47 million customers.
    • Revenue increased by 19.1% to €895.0 million compared to the first half of 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 23.3% to €268.7 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 30.0%.
    • Revenue in the Digital Solutions & Cloud segment increased by 7.0% to €656.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 36.1%.
    • The AdTech segment saw a significant revenue increase of 72.7% to €239.0 million, driven by a successful product transition.
    • The 2025 forecast for adjusted EBITDA is now expected to grow by approximately 17% to around €530 million.

    The next important date, Analyst event, at IONOS Group is on 07.08.2025.

    The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 40,43EUR and was up +1,83 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,68EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.207,20PKT (+0,54 %).


    IONOS Group

    +2,77 %
    -3,86 %
    +2,44 %
    +24,30 %
    +71,24 %
    +132,61 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E00M1WKN:A3E00M





