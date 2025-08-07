IONOS Group Shines in H1 2025, Forecasts Bright Future

IONOS Group SE experienced a successful first half of 2025, with a customer base increase of 150,000, reaching 6.47 million customers.

Revenue increased by 19.1% to €895.0 million compared to the first half of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 23.3% to €268.7 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 30.0%.

Revenue in the Digital Solutions & Cloud segment increased by 7.0% to €656.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 36.1%.

The AdTech segment saw a significant revenue increase of 72.7% to €239.0 million, driven by a successful product transition.

The 2025 forecast for adjusted EBITDA is now expected to grow by approximately 17% to around €530 million.

The next important date, Analyst event, at IONOS Group is on 07.08.2025.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 40,43EUR and was up +1,83 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,68EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.207,20PKT (+0,54 %).





