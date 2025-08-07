1&1's Half-Year Results: 2025 Forecast Stands Strong
1&1 AG's 2025 half-year results show stability and innovation, with pioneering 5G advancements despite a minor revenue dip.
Foto: 1&1 AG
- 1&1 AG reported half-year results for 2025, confirming their forecast for the year.
- Customer contracts totaled 16.33 million, with broadband contracts declining by 60,000 to 3.89 million, while mobile Internet contracts remained stable at 12.44 million.
- Service revenues were unchanged at €1,646.5 million, while overall revenue declined by 0.5% to €2,006.4 million.
- EBITDA decreased by 13.1% to €283.9 million due to higher start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network, with a significant decline in EBIT to €118.1 million.
- The investment volume (cash capex) increased significantly to €118.0 million from €34.0 million in H1 2024.
- 1&1 AG is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualized 5G mobile network based on Open RAN technology, aiming to enhance competition and innovation in the German mobile communications market.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 1&1 is on 07.08.2025.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 18,510EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
+0,43 %
+0,44 %
+0,22 %
+14,37 %
+39,22 %
+8,65 %
-21,65 %
-56,36 %
+4,36 %
ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte