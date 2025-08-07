Leifheit's 2025 H1 Final Figures Unveiled!

Group turnover for the first half of 2025 was EUR 123.4 million, an 8.6% decline from the previous year.

Group EBIT was EUR 2.0 million, affected by turnover decline, strategic project costs, and negative currency effects; EBIT before special items was EUR 3.8 million.

Gross margin before special items improved to 45.3%, up by 0.9 percentage points.

The launch of the SUPERDUSTER product and marketing activities are expected to drive positive momentum in the second half of the year.

The strategic optimization project aims to save EUR 2 million annually and involves investments of EUR 1.6 million and special items of EUR 3 million.

The Board of Management expects a 5% to 8% decline in Group turnover for 2025, with Group EBIT projected between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million.

