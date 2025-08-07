Henkel Projects Profitable Growth by 2025

Henkel expects further profitable growth in fiscal 2025, with updated outlook for organic sales growth between 1.0 to 2.0 percent.

Group sales in the first half of 2025 were 10.4 billion euros, with an operating profit (EBIT) increase to 1,614 million euros and an EBIT margin improvement to 15.5 percent.

Earnings per preferred share (EPS) rose to 2.81 euros, a 5.0 percent increase at constant exchange rates.

The Adhesive Technologies business unit achieved positive organic sales growth of 1.2 percent, driven by the Mobility & Electronics business area.

The Consumer Brands business unit recorded a decline in organic sales of -1.6 percent, with the Hair business area achieving positive growth.

Henkel continues to focus on global megatrends and sustainability, with innovations like the low-temperature can cleaner and the Creme Supreme hair coloration contributing to growth.

The price of Henkel at the time of the news was 61,78EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,75EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.





