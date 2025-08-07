11880 Solutions AG: Steady Revenue, Dynamic Customer Growth in 2025
In the face of economic hurdles, 11880 Solutions AG showcases resilience with steady revenue and a growing customer base, setting a positive tone for the latter half of 2025.
Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
- 11880 Solutions AG generated revenue of EUR 27.2 million in H1 2025, nearly maintaining the previous year's level of EUR 27.8 million despite economic challenges.
- EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was EUR 0.9 million, impacted by extraordinary costs in the digital business, compared to EUR 2.1 million in H1 2024.
- The customer base for the review portal werkenntdenBESTEN grew to almost 19,000 paying customers, marking a significant milestone.
- Revenue in the Media segment was EUR 22.2 million, slightly down from EUR 22.4 million in H1 2024, with EBITDA of EUR 1.1 million compared to EUR 2.4 million the previous year.
- Telephone services revenue remained stable at EUR 5.0 million, with a slight improvement in EBITDA to minus EUR 0.2 million from minus EUR 0.3 million in H1 2024.
- Overall, 11880 Solutions AG views the first half of 2025 as cautiously positive, with stable revenue and a growing customer base providing confidence for the second half of the year.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 07.08.2025.
The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,6675EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+9,92 %
-1,64 %
-5,51 %
-14,89 %
-25,00 %
-52,00 %
-54,55 %
-55,87 %
-98,36 %
ISIN:DE0005118806WKN:511880
