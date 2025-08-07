OHB SE's Q2 2025 Financial Results: A Must-See Update!

Order backlog exceeded EUR 3 billion for the first time in OHB SE's history, marking an 86% increase year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13% year-on-year to EUR 45.9 million.

Total revenues for the first six months of 2025 were EUR 563.5 million, a 20% increase from the previous year.

The contract for the LISA mission, valued at EUR 839 million, marked OHB's first role as prime contractor for an "L-class" mission for ESA.

The Group's total assets increased by 12% to EUR 1,569.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues of around EUR 1,200 million for 2025, with an EBITDA margin of around 9% and an EBIT margin of around 6%.

