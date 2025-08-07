OHB SE's Q2 2025 Financial Results: A Must-See Update!
OHB SE is soaring to new heights, breaking records with a EUR 3 billion order backlog and setting the stage for a prosperous future in the aerospace sector.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Order backlog exceeded EUR 3 billion for the first time in OHB SE's history, marking an 86% increase year-on-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13% year-on-year to EUR 45.9 million.
- Total revenues for the first six months of 2025 were EUR 563.5 million, a 20% increase from the previous year.
- The contract for the LISA mission, valued at EUR 839 million, marked OHB's first role as prime contractor for an "L-class" mission for ESA.
- The Group's total assets increased by 12% to EUR 1,569.4 million as of June 30, 2025.
- The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues of around EUR 1,200 million for 2025, with an EBITDA margin of around 9% and an EBIT margin of around 6%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at OHB is on 07.08.2025.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 67,10EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 67,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,45 % since publication.
