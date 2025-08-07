ecotel's 2025 H1: Strong Growth, B2B Up 8%, Forecast Confirmed

Ecotel communication ag concluded the first half of 2025 with strong figures, confirming the growth forecast, with total revenue increasing to 57.0 million EUR.

The B2B segment grew by 8%, reaching 24.9 million EUR in sales, highlighting the effectiveness of the company's strategic direction.

Gross profit increased by 9% to 17.8 million EUR, driven by a successful large client project in the upper mid-market.

Operating EBITDA improved to 3.7 million EUR, despite operationally adjusted expenses of 0.4 million EUR for strategic orientation.

Free cash flow was –2.8 million EUR due to temporary effects and project-related advances, but operating cash flow recovered significantly in the second quarter to 1.8 million EUR.

The company maintains its annual forecast, with projected group sales of 117 – 125 million EUR and operating EBITDA of 10 – 11.5 million EUR for 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ecotel communication is on 07.08.2025.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 13,100EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.






