Rhoen-Klinikum Shines in H1 2025 with Strong Performance

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reported a 7.5% increase in revenues for the first half of 2025, reaching EUR 883.5 million, driven by a moderate rise in patient numbers.

Despite challenges, the company maintained stable EBITDA, although it was slightly lower than the previous year, at EUR 46.7 million.

The consolidated profit decreased to EUR 14.7 million, with the equity ratio remaining stable at 71.3%.

The company is navigating a challenging financial environment for hospitals in Germany, focusing on sustainable management and addressing funding shortfalls.

The outlook for 2025 anticipates revenues of EUR 1.7 billion, with EBITDA expected between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million, amidst regulatory and economic uncertainties.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is a major healthcare provider in Germany, treating approximately 913,000 patients annually and employing over 18,700 people, with a strategic focus on digital transformation and partnerships.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025, at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 11,850EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.






