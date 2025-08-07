Novem Group S.A. Reports Subdued Start to Q1 2025/26
Novem Group S.A. navigates a tough Q1 2025/26 with revenue and EBIT declines, yet shows resilience through improved cash flow and strategic investments.
Foto: Novem Car Interior Design GmbH
- Q1 2025/26 revenue for Novem Group S.A. was €128.9 million, an 8.0% decrease compared to Q1 2024/25.
- Adjusted EBIT was €7.7 million, a 45.9% decrease from the previous year, with a margin of 6.0%.
- Revenue was negatively impacted by weak demand, especially in Asia and the Americas, and unfavorable cost coverage.
- Free cash flow improved to €1.3 million, supported by higher operating cash flow and income tax refunds.
- Capital expenditure decreased significantly to €1.8 million, with investments focused on growth, particularly in Pilsen, Czech Republic.
- Total working capital decreased to €136.9 million, mainly due to lower inventories and trade receivables, while gross financial debt decreased to €293.9 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 07.08.2025.
The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 3,8450EUR and was down -2,41 % compared with the previous day.
-1,02 %
-1,48 %
-7,21 %
+2,05 %
-25,28 %
-54,45 %
-76,55 %
ISIN:LU2356314745WKN:A3CSWZ
