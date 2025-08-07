Novem Group S.A. Reports Subdued Start to Q1 2025/26

Q1 2025/26 revenue for Novem Group S.A. was €128.9 million, an 8.0% decrease compared to Q1 2024/25.

Adjusted EBIT was €7.7 million, a 45.9% decrease from the previous year, with a margin of 6.0%.

Revenue was negatively impacted by weak demand, especially in Asia and the Americas, and unfavorable cost coverage.

Free cash flow improved to €1.3 million, supported by higher operating cash flow and income tax refunds.

Capital expenditure decreased significantly to €1.8 million, with investments focused on growth, particularly in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Total working capital decreased to €136.9 million, mainly due to lower inventories and trade receivables, while gross financial debt decreased to €293.9 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 3,8450EUR and was down -2,41 % compared with the previous day.





