    DERMALOG JENETRIC Introduces Mobile Palm Scanner LIVETOUCH PALM to the U.S. Market (FOTO)

    Hamburg / Jena / Orlando (ots) - At the 2025 IAI Conference in Orlando, DERMALOG
    JENETRIC will debut the ultra-compact LIVETOUCH PALM. Combining mobility,
    durability and intuitive operation, the device opens up new possibilities for
    on-site biometric identification in law enforcement.

    At the annual International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference,
    taking place August 10-16 in Orlando, DERMALOG JENETRIC will present its
    LIVETOUCH PALM scanner to the North American forensic community for the first
    time.

    Thanks to its extremely compact design, the LIVETOUCH PALM is smaller than an
    industrial tablet and enables full fingerprint and palmprint capture in
    non-stationary environments. With its rugged IP65-rated metal housing and
    scratch-resistant glass, the device is built for reliable mobile operation, even
    under challenging field conditions.

    A key feature of the scanner is its outstanding ease of use. A built-in color
    display guides users step-by-step through the capture process. Together with
    acoustic feedback, this ensures intuitive handling and significantly reduces
    user error.

    The LIVETOUCH PALM captures both palmprints and fingerprints, producing
    high-resolution images certified to the FBI EBTS Appendix F standard. The device
    also supports the capture of signatures and identity documents, including
    passports and national IDs.

    "With LIVETOUCH PALM, we are expanding our portfolio with a scanner that raises
    the bar in quality, durability and usability," says Günther Mull, CEO of
    DERMALOG JENETRIC GmbH. "Its compact size makes it possible to collect forensic
    evidence directly at the scene."

    Conference attendees can explore how the scanner integrates into law
    enforcement, forensic and governmental workflows. Visit DERMALOG JENETRIC at
    booth 424 to learn how this device enhances daily operations in biometric
    identification.

    Press contact:

    DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
    Sven Böckler
    Media Relations
    mailto:info@dermalog.com
    Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
    http://www.dermalog.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6092277
    OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH




