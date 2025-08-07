DERMALOG JENETRIC Introduces Mobile Palm Scanner LIVETOUCH PALM to the U.S. Market (FOTO)

Hamburg / Jena / Orlando (ots) - At the 2025 IAI Conference in Orlando, DERMALOG

JENETRIC will debut the ultra-compact LIVETOUCH PALM. Combining mobility,

durability and intuitive operation, the device opens up new possibilities for

on-site biometric identification in law enforcement.



At the annual International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference,

taking place August 10-16 in Orlando, DERMALOG JENETRIC will present its

LIVETOUCH PALM scanner to the North American forensic community for the first

time.





Thanks to its extremely compact design, the LIVETOUCH PALM is smaller than an

industrial tablet and enables full fingerprint and palmprint capture in

non-stationary environments. With its rugged IP65-rated metal housing and

scratch-resistant glass, the device is built for reliable mobile operation, even

under challenging field conditions.



A key feature of the scanner is its outstanding ease of use. A built-in color

display guides users step-by-step through the capture process. Together with

acoustic feedback, this ensures intuitive handling and significantly reduces

user error.



The LIVETOUCH PALM captures both palmprints and fingerprints, producing

high-resolution images certified to the FBI EBTS Appendix F standard. The device

also supports the capture of signatures and identity documents, including

passports and national IDs.



"With LIVETOUCH PALM, we are expanding our portfolio with a scanner that raises

the bar in quality, durability and usability," says Günther Mull, CEO of

DERMALOG JENETRIC GmbH. "Its compact size makes it possible to collect forensic

evidence directly at the scene."



Conference attendees can explore how the scanner integrates into law

enforcement, forensic and governmental workflows. Visit DERMALOG JENETRIC at

booth 424 to learn how this device enhances daily operations in biometric

identification.



Press contact:



DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Sven Böckler

Media Relations

mailto:info@dermalog.com

Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0

http://www.dermalog.com



