DERMALOG JENETRIC Introduces Mobile Palm Scanner LIVETOUCH PALM to the U.S. Market (FOTO)
Hamburg / Jena / Orlando (ots) - At the 2025 IAI Conference in Orlando, DERMALOG
JENETRIC will debut the ultra-compact LIVETOUCH PALM. Combining mobility,
durability and intuitive operation, the device opens up new possibilities for
on-site biometric identification in law enforcement.
At the annual International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference,
taking place August 10-16 in Orlando, DERMALOG JENETRIC will present its
LIVETOUCH PALM scanner to the North American forensic community for the first
time.
JENETRIC will debut the ultra-compact LIVETOUCH PALM. Combining mobility,
durability and intuitive operation, the device opens up new possibilities for
on-site biometric identification in law enforcement.
At the annual International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference,
taking place August 10-16 in Orlando, DERMALOG JENETRIC will present its
LIVETOUCH PALM scanner to the North American forensic community for the first
time.
Thanks to its extremely compact design, the LIVETOUCH PALM is smaller than an
industrial tablet and enables full fingerprint and palmprint capture in
non-stationary environments. With its rugged IP65-rated metal housing and
scratch-resistant glass, the device is built for reliable mobile operation, even
under challenging field conditions.
A key feature of the scanner is its outstanding ease of use. A built-in color
display guides users step-by-step through the capture process. Together with
acoustic feedback, this ensures intuitive handling and significantly reduces
user error.
The LIVETOUCH PALM captures both palmprints and fingerprints, producing
high-resolution images certified to the FBI EBTS Appendix F standard. The device
also supports the capture of signatures and identity documents, including
passports and national IDs.
"With LIVETOUCH PALM, we are expanding our portfolio with a scanner that raises
the bar in quality, durability and usability," says Günther Mull, CEO of
DERMALOG JENETRIC GmbH. "Its compact size makes it possible to collect forensic
evidence directly at the scene."
Conference attendees can explore how the scanner integrates into law
enforcement, forensic and governmental workflows. Visit DERMALOG JENETRIC at
booth 424 to learn how this device enhances daily operations in biometric
identification.
Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
mailto:info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
http://www.dermalog.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6092277
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
industrial tablet and enables full fingerprint and palmprint capture in
non-stationary environments. With its rugged IP65-rated metal housing and
scratch-resistant glass, the device is built for reliable mobile operation, even
under challenging field conditions.
A key feature of the scanner is its outstanding ease of use. A built-in color
display guides users step-by-step through the capture process. Together with
acoustic feedback, this ensures intuitive handling and significantly reduces
user error.
The LIVETOUCH PALM captures both palmprints and fingerprints, producing
high-resolution images certified to the FBI EBTS Appendix F standard. The device
also supports the capture of signatures and identity documents, including
passports and national IDs.
"With LIVETOUCH PALM, we are expanding our portfolio with a scanner that raises
the bar in quality, durability and usability," says Günther Mull, CEO of
DERMALOG JENETRIC GmbH. "Its compact size makes it possible to collect forensic
evidence directly at the scene."
Conference attendees can explore how the scanner integrates into law
enforcement, forensic and governmental workflows. Visit DERMALOG JENETRIC at
booth 424 to learn how this device enhances daily operations in biometric
identification.
Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
mailto:info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
http://www.dermalog.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6092277
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Autor folgen