    DAX, Jumia Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Jumia Technologies +34,86 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Sunrun +34,41 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Groupon +31,56 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Fortinet -26,86 % Netzwerktechnik Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Cardlytics -28,39 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Tandem Diabetes Care -28,93 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Deutz Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Goldshore Resources Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Figma Incorporation Registered (A) Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      RENK Group Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 273 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Novo Nordisk 163 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 61 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 53 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Rheinmetall 43 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      Verbio 33 Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Jumia Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.