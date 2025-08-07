DAX, Jumia Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Jumia Technologies
|+34,86 %
|Internet
|🥈
|Sunrun
|+34,41 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Groupon
|+31,56 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Fortinet
|-26,86 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🟥
|Cardlytics
|-28,39 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Tandem Diabetes Care
|-28,93 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deutz
|Maschinenbau
|🥈
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Goldshore Resources
|Rohstoffe
|Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|RENK Group
|Maschinenbau
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|273
|-
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|163
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Tesla
|61
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|53
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|43
|Maschinenbau
|Verbio
|33
|Erneuerbare Energien
