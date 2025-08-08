CureVac Resolves Patent Dispute with Pfizer/BioNTech!
CureVac and GSK have settled patent disputes with BioNTech and Pfizer, securing $740 million and future royalties, while paving the way for global mRNA vaccine collaboration.
- CureVac and GSK have reached agreements with BioNTech and Pfizer to resolve all pending patent litigation in the U.S. related to mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.
- The agreements include a total payment of $740 million to CureVac and GSK, along with future royalties on COVID-19 vaccine sales in the U.S.
- CureVac will receive an additional $50 million from GSK for monetizing U.S. product royalties under an existing license agreement.
- A non-exclusive license will be granted to BioNTech and Pfizer for manufacturing and selling mRNA-based COVID-19 and influenza products, expanding to a worldwide license after BioNTech's acquisition of CureVac.
- The acquisition of CureVac by BioNTech, announced on June 12, 2025, is expected to proceed as planned, pending regulatory approval.
- CureVac is a biotech company focused on mRNA technology for human medicine, with ongoing developments in cancer immunotherapy and prophylactic vaccines.
