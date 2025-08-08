Mobimo's H1 2025: Profit Soars Amid Strong Performance
Mobimo Holding AG's impressive first half of 2025 is marked by substantial profit growth, strategic acquisitions, and a solid financial foundation, positioning it as a formidable player in the real estate sector.
- Mobimo Holding AG reported a strong first half of 2025, with a significant profit increase to CHF 109.7 million, up from CHF 65.6 million in the previous year.
- Net rental income remained stable at CHF 72.6 million, with a like-for-like growth of 2.2%, despite a slight increase in the vacancy rate to 3.9%.
- The real estate portfolio's total value grew to CHF 3.9 billion, with net appreciation of CHF 71.6 million driven by residential and commercial properties.
- Net income from development projects and trading properties rose by 90.5% to CHF 24.6 million, reflecting strong demand and high-quality developments.
- Mobimo maintains a solid financial position with an equity ratio of 47.4% and total assets exceeding CHF 4 billion, further bolstered by its inclusion in the STOXX Europe 600 index.
- The company is expanding its portfolio through the acquisition of five residential properties in Zurich, expected to generate an annual rental income of around CHF 6.5 million.
