Knaus Tabbert's 2025: Cash Flow Soars Amid Strategic Shift

Knaus Tabbert achieved significant successes in strategic realignment, including reducing fixed and personnel costs, leading to improved financial efficiency.

The company recorded sales of EUR 571.7 million in the first half of 2025, an 18.3% decline from the previous year, but free cash flow increased by 116.2% to EUR 70.1 million.

Knaus Tabbert restructured its product portfolio to focus on high-demand segments, reducing complexity by around 30% by the 2026 model year.

The motorhome segment in Germany saw a 4% increase in new registrations in the first half of 2025, indicating robust demand.

Knaus Tabbert's management confirms the forecast for 2025, aiming for sales of around EUR 1 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 5.5%.

Strategic adjustments and stable end-customer demand provide a solid foundation for Knaus Tabbert's future development and success.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Knaus Tabbert is on 08.08.2025.



