Bechtle Bounces Back: Q2 Recovery in Sight
Bechtle AG's Q2 2025 results paint a picture of resilience and strategic growth. With a 5.1% rise in business volume and an improved gross margin of 18.4%, the company is on a promising trajectory. Despite a dip in EBT to €66.8 million, there's a notable recovery from Q1, while operating cash flow steadies at €45.2 million. A workforce expansion to 15,608 employees underscores Bechtle's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering organic growth. Looking ahead, Bechtle remains optimistic, forecasting slight growth and maintaining a balanced outlook for the year.
- Bechtle AG reported a 5.1% increase in business volume for Q2 2025, reaching €1,925.5 million.
- The gross margin improved to 18.4%, nearing the previous year's level.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) were €66.8 million, down from €83.8 million the previous year, but showed improvement compared to Q1.
- Operating cash flow returned to typical levels at €45.2 million for Q2, down from €95.8 million the previous year.
- The workforce grew to 15,608 employees, with a stable organic increase of 0.5% and a focus on training young people.
- Bechtle confirmed its annual forecast, expecting slight growth in business volume and earnings to range between -5% to +5%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bechtle is on 08.08.2025.
The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 38,09EUR and was up +3,09 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,44EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,92 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.363,06PKT (+1,05 %).
