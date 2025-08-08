Bechtle Bounces Back: Q2 Recovery in Sight

Bechtle AG reported a 5.1% increase in business volume for Q2 2025, reaching €1,925.5 million.

The gross margin improved to 18.4%, nearing the previous year's level.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) were €66.8 million, down from €83.8 million the previous year, but showed improvement compared to Q1.

Operating cash flow returned to typical levels at €45.2 million for Q2, down from €95.8 million the previous year.

The workforce grew to 15,608 employees, with a stable organic increase of 0.5% and a focus on training young people.

Bechtle confirmed its annual forecast, expecting slight growth in business volume and earnings to range between -5% to +5%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bechtle is on 08.08.2025.

The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 38,09EUR and was up +3,09 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,44EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,92 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.363,06PKT (+1,05 %).





