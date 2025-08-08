Oesterreichische Post: Solid Revenue & Earnings in H1 2025
Austrian Post navigates a mixed financial landscape in H1 2025, balancing revenue dips with strategic growth and sustainability goals.
- Austrian Post's revenue in H1 2025 was EUR 1,488.1m, down 1.1% from 2024 but 15.8% above 2023, with Mail division revenue declining and Parcel & Logistics revenue increasing.
- EBITDA decreased by 5.7% to EUR 199.4m, and EBIT fell by 11.0% to EUR 94.0m in H1 2025, with earnings per share dropping from EUR 1.12 to EUR 0.99.
- Operating free cash flow increased by 9.3% to EUR 160.9m, and equity rose by 2.5% to EUR 698.8m as of June 30, 2025.
- Revenue for 2025 is expected to remain at the prior-year level, with a target EBIT of EUR 200m, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.
- Investments (CAPEX) in 2025 are projected to be between EUR 150m and EUR 160m, focusing on maintenance, decarbonization, and growth, with a goal to achieve CO₂-free logistics by 2030.
- The Retail & Bank division saw a slight revenue decline, but bank99 made a positive contribution with approximately 300,000 customers in Austria.
