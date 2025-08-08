Oesterreichische Post: Solid Revenue & Earnings in H1 2025

Austrian Post's revenue in H1 2025 was EUR 1,488.1m, down 1.1% from 2024 but 15.8% above 2023, with Mail division revenue declining and Parcel & Logistics revenue increasing.

EBITDA decreased by 5.7% to EUR 199.4m, and EBIT fell by 11.0% to EUR 94.0m in H1 2025, with earnings per share dropping from EUR 1.12 to EUR 0.99.

Operating free cash flow increased by 9.3% to EUR 160.9m, and equity rose by 2.5% to EUR 698.8m as of June 30, 2025.

Revenue for 2025 is expected to remain at the prior-year level, with a target EBIT of EUR 200m, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Investments (CAPEX) in 2025 are projected to be between EUR 150m and EUR 160m, focusing on maintenance, decarbonization, and growth, with a goal to achieve CO₂-free logistics by 2030.

The Retail & Bank division saw a slight revenue decline, but bank99 made a positive contribution with approximately 300,000 customers in Austria.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Oesterreichische Post is on 08.08.2025.

The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 30,73EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,68EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.





