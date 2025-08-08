Fabasoft's Impressive Q1 2025/26 Growth: Revenue & Earnings Soar

Fabasoft AG reported revenue of EUR 21.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026, a 3.7% increase from the previous year.

EBITDA increased to EUR 4.3 million, and EBIT rose by 41.1% to EUR 2.4 million compared to the same period last year.

Cash flows from operating activities were negative at EUR -0.5 million, while cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 32.3 million as of 30 June 2025.

Personnel expenses rose by 2.9% to EUR 12.1 million, and other operating expenses decreased by 3.5% to EUR 3.7 million.

The company employed 499 people as of 30 June 2025, a slight increase from 495 employees a year earlier.

Fabasoft focuses on sustainable growth, strategic investments in marketing, sales, and customer success, and maintaining digital sovereignty with operations and data storage in the EU and Switzerland.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 07.11.2025.

The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 16,425EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,375EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.





