InTiCa Systems: H1 2025 Report Shows Resilience Amid Challenges
InTiCa Systems SE faced a challenging first half of 2025, marked by a notable decline in sales and profitability. However, there is optimism for a turnaround in the latter half of the year.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Group sales for InTiCa Systems SE declined by 12.6% to EUR 34.4 million in H1 2025 compared to EUR 39.4 million in H1 2024.
- EBIT was negative at minus EUR 1.3 million in H1 2025, compared to a positive EBIT of EUR 0.5 million in H1 2024.
- Operating cash flow improved significantly to EUR 2.8 million in H1 2025 from a negative EUR 39 thousand in H1 2024.
- Orders on hand were below the prior-year level at EUR 76.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to EUR 82.3 million in 2024.
- The Mobility segment saw slight sales growth of 2.6% to EUR 32.0 million, while the Industry & Infrastructure segment experienced a 70.4% decline in sales.
- The company expects an improvement in profitability in the second half of the year, with group sales projected to be in the middle of the EUR 66.0 million to EUR 72.0 million range.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at InTiCa Systems is on 08.08.2025.
The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 2,0400EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,96 % since publication.
-2,86 %
+1,43 %
+0,47 %
+4,41 %
-40,50 %
-77,10 %
-60,92 %
-57,41 %
-66,15 %
ISIN:DE0005874846WKN:587484
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte