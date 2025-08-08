InTiCa Systems: H1 2025 Report Shows Resilience Amid Challenges

Group sales for InTiCa Systems SE declined by 12.6% to EUR 34.4 million in H1 2025 compared to EUR 39.4 million in H1 2024.

EBIT was negative at minus EUR 1.3 million in H1 2025, compared to a positive EBIT of EUR 0.5 million in H1 2024.

Operating cash flow improved significantly to EUR 2.8 million in H1 2025 from a negative EUR 39 thousand in H1 2024.

Orders on hand were below the prior-year level at EUR 76.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to EUR 82.3 million in 2024.

The Mobility segment saw slight sales growth of 2.6% to EUR 32.0 million, while the Industry & Infrastructure segment experienced a 70.4% decline in sales.

The company expects an improvement in profitability in the second half of the year, with group sales projected to be in the middle of the EUR 66.0 million to EUR 72.0 million range.

