Eckert & Ziegler Earnings Surge in Early 2025
Eckert & Ziegler SE, a leader in isotope technology, reports strong financial results for early 2025, signaling continued growth and stability in the radiopharmaceutical sector.
Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
- Eckert & Ziegler SE reported a 2% increase in sales to €148.8 million in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.
- The company's EBIT before special items rose by 9% to €35.4 million, and net income increased by 19% to €21.4 million.
- Sales in the Medical segment increased to €80.5 million, while the Isotope Products segment saw a decrease in sales by approximately 10% to €68.3 million.
- The Executive Board confirmed the 2025 forecast with expected sales of around €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of around €78 million.
- Eckert & Ziegler SE is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, with over 1,000 employees.
- The company's shares are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse, and it offers a wide range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 08.08.2025.
The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 64,25EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.304,28PKT (+1,69 %).
-1,31 %
-1,14 %
-1,97 %
+10,10 %
+76,84 %
+63,90 %
+69,37 %
+1.183,29 %
+1.645,71 %
ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte