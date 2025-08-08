Eckert & Ziegler Earnings Surge in Early 2025

Eckert & Ziegler SE reported a 2% increase in sales to €148.8 million in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The company's EBIT before special items rose by 9% to €35.4 million, and net income increased by 19% to €21.4 million.

Sales in the Medical segment increased to €80.5 million, while the Isotope Products segment saw a decrease in sales by approximately 10% to €68.3 million.

The Executive Board confirmed the 2025 forecast with expected sales of around €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of around €78 million.

Eckert & Ziegler SE is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, with over 1,000 employees.

The company's shares are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse, and it offers a wide range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 08.08.2025.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 64,25EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.304,28PKT (+1,69 %).





