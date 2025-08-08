Schweizer Electronic AG Thrives in H1 2025 with Strong Growth
Our dynamic performance in 2025 showcases resilience, with a 10.7% sales increase and a strong order backlog, despite challenges in the German market. We remain optimistic about future growth.
Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
- Sales increased by 10.7% in the first half of 2025, reaching EUR 82.2 million.
- The order backlog at the end of the first half of 2025 was EUR 225.8 million, with significant growth in the trading segment.
- Sales in the automotive sector rose by 15.8%, making up 83.5% of total sales, while the German market saw a decline of 23.6%.
- EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was EUR -1.1 million, with profitability affected by higher material costs and underloading of the Schramberg site.
- The equity ratio decreased to 14.1%, but cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 12.0 million.
- The Executive Board forecasts moderate sales growth for 2025, with expected revenue between EUR 145 million and EUR 165 million, and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 2 million and EUR 6 million.
