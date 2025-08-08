PWO Shines with Strong H1 2025 Performance

PWO Group maintained encouraging performance in the first half of 2025 despite a challenging geopolitical environment.

Key financial indicators for the first half of 2025 include revenue of EUR 273.4m, EBIT before currency effects of EUR 13.3m, and net profit of EUR 5.4m.

The company is experiencing a high level of new business, with a lifetime volume of around EUR 445m, and continues its rapid strategic expansion.

PWO Group confirmed its guidance for EBIT before currency effects for fiscal 2025, expecting EUR 23 – 28m, and plans capital expenditure of around EUR 40m.

The company anticipates a stable equity ratio and a net debt ratio of less than 2.5 years, with a positive free cash flow expected in the low single-digit million euro range.

PWO Group is a global leader in lightweight metal solutions, focusing on environmentally friendly mobility and innovation, with over 100 years of experience and 3,300 employees across 10 locations.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PWO is on 08.08.2025.

The price of PWO at the time of the news was 28,70EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,05 % since publication.





