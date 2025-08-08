Allane Drives Green: Regional Reforestation Boosts Fleet Sustainability
Allane Mobility Group collaborates on a reforestation project in Hesse, planting diverse trees to enhance the environment and support sustainable mobility, echoing their commitment to a greener future.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Allane Mobility Group is participating in a regional reforestation project in the "Wächtersbach" Forest in Hesse, Germany, alongside a major customer.
- The project aims to plant site-appropriate deciduous and mixed trees to enhance local environmental impact and support a sustainable fleet strategy.
- It is part of a long-term forest restructuring program intended to improve biodiversity, soil protection, and local climate adaptation.
- CEO Ömer Köksal emphasizes the need for interconnected steps to achieve responsible corporate mobility, including electrification and data-based fleet analyses.
- The major customer involved has a car policy focused on decarbonization and a high proportion of battery-electric vehicles in its fleet.
- Allane Mobility Group's commitment to the reforestation project aligns with its comprehensive sustainability strategy in the mobility sector.
The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report 2025, at Allane is on 28.08.2025.
The price of Allane at the time of the news was 10,700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A0DPRE6WKN:A0DPRE
