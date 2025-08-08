Allane Drives Green: Regional Reforestation Boosts Fleet Sustainability

Allane Mobility Group is participating in a regional reforestation project in the "Wächtersbach" Forest in Hesse, Germany, alongside a major customer.

The project aims to plant site-appropriate deciduous and mixed trees to enhance local environmental impact and support a sustainable fleet strategy.

It is part of a long-term forest restructuring program intended to improve biodiversity, soil protection, and local climate adaptation.

CEO Ömer Köksal emphasizes the need for interconnected steps to achieve responsible corporate mobility, including electrification and data-based fleet analyses.

The major customer involved has a car policy focused on decarbonization and a high proportion of battery-electric vehicles in its fleet.

Allane Mobility Group's commitment to the reforestation project aligns with its comprehensive sustainability strategy in the mobility sector.

